Somerset homes shaken as 3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes
- 6 December 2019
An earthquake has struck in the west of England, causing homes to shake in several villages, the British Geological Survey has said.
The 3.2 magnitude quake's epicentre was close to the village of Huntworth, Somerset, the BGS confirmed.
Residents reported the "whole house rattled", with another another saying there was "big rumble and [the] house [was] given a definite shove".
The quake hit at 22:49 GMT at a depth of three miles (5km), the BGS said.