Image copyright PA Image caption The east end of the abbey was restored earlier in the year

A multimillion-pound project to restore a historic abbey has received a further £200,000 donation.

A £19m repair and restoration of Bath Abbey is under way with the second phase involving the north of the building nearing completion.

The Brownsword Foundation has given the sum bringing its total donation to £375,000.

Philanthropist Andrew Brownsword said "We believe the abbey makes a positive contribution to the city."

The donation was part of the foundation's £500,000 match funding pledge and will be used to carry out structural repairs.

The floor of the north side of the abbey is being repaired, and under floor heating is being installed, powered by Bath's hot springs.

Extra space is also being created underground for new facilities and in the adjacent terrace row of houses in Kingston Buildings.

Earlier in the year, the abbey completed the first phase of the work, which involved restoring the floor in the east end of the abbey.