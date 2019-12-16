Image copyright Watchet Coastguard Rescue Team Image caption The concrete blocks have fallen off the sea defence and there is a danger that the overhanging section may also drop off

Part of a marina has been shut after part of the Victorian sea wall collapsed over the weekend.

Work began on Saturday at Watchet Marina in Somerset to repair the breakwater, which the coastguard says is in danger of collapsing.

Somerset county councillor Markus Kravis said there had been a "strong tide" on Saturday morning but "it wasn't particularly stormy".

He warned people to stay away as further concrete blocks could fall off.

"This is quite an old bit of wall. It's got concrete facing blocks with concrete and soil behind it," he said.

Image copyright Watchet Coastguard Rescue Team Image caption There is soil behind the wall, which has been washed away by the high tide

Mr Kravis said some of that had been removed by the tide, creating "a bit of a cavern, to put it mildly" behind the wall.

He added: "It doesn't mean water is pouring into that hole, it means the soil and concrete behind it is getting gradually washed away."

The Environment Agency and Somerset County Council are working together to organise repairs for the sea defence.