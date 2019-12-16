Somerset

Scaffolding Santas help repair Welling Monument

  • 16 December 2019
Santas erecting scaffolding around the Wellington Monument Image copyright PA Media
Image caption A team of Father Christmases covered the monument in scaffolding

A team of Santas have helped put up scaffolding around a historic landmark ahead of repair work taking place.

Scaffolders dressed as Father Christmas have covered the Wellington Monument on the Blackdown Hills in Somerset.

The Grade II* listed, 175ft (53m) triangular obelisk was built in 1817 as a tribute to the Duke of Wellington's victory at Waterloo.

The stonework is crumbling and the monument has been fenced off since 2005 due to falling debris.

The National Trust said the project to repair the monument will cost £3.45m and take 18 months to complete.

Image copyright PA Media
Image caption The Grade II* listed obelisk is 175ft (53m) tall
Image copyright PA Media
Image caption It was built in 1817 as a tribute to the Duke of Wellington's victory at Waterloo
Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Stonework is crumbling and the monument has been fenced off since 2005
Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Scaffolding has been erected around a historic landmark ahead of repair work taking place
Image copyright PA Media
Image caption The obelisk is situated on the Blackdown Hills in Somerset
Image copyright National Trust/Fran Stothard
Image caption The project to repair the monument will cost £3.45m

