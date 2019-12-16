A team of Santas have helped put up scaffolding around a historic landmark ahead of repair work taking place.
Scaffolders dressed as Father Christmas have covered the Wellington Monument on the Blackdown Hills in Somerset.
The Grade II* listed, 175ft (53m) triangular obelisk was built in 1817 as a tribute to the Duke of Wellington's victory at Waterloo.
The stonework is crumbling and the monument has been fenced off since 2005 due to falling debris.
The National Trust said the project to repair the monument will cost £3.45m and take 18 months to complete.
