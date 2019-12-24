Image copyright Geograph/Martin Bodman Image caption The car was hit on a level crossing at Bradford-on-Tone

The driver of a car was killed when the vehicle was hit by a train on a level crossing in Somerset.

It happened at about 21:00 GMT on Monday at Bradford-on-Tone near Taunton, British Transport Police said.

A force spokesperson said the person died at the scene and it was not being treated as suspicious.

A Great Western Railway spokesperson said the driver of the 18:37 GMT service from Paddington to Plymouth was "very shaken" by the incident.

At least 10 trains were delayed or cancelled. The railway line was reopened on Tuesday morning.