Person killed as train hits car on Somerset level crossing
The driver of a car was killed when the vehicle was hit by a train on a level crossing in Somerset.
It happened at about 21:00 GMT on Monday at Bradford-on-Tone near Taunton, British Transport Police said.
A force spokesperson said the person died at the scene and it was not being treated as suspicious.
A Great Western Railway spokesperson said the driver of the 18:37 GMT service from Paddington to Plymouth was "very shaken" by the incident.
At least 10 trains were delayed or cancelled. The railway line was reopened on Tuesday morning.