Image copyright Tom Burrows Image caption Beckford's Tower, which overlooks Bath was built in 1826 as a retreat for writer William Beckford

A 194-year-old Grade I-listed tower in "urgent need of conservation" has been awarded £390,000 in funding.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund money will go towards a project to restore Beckford's Tower, which overlooks Bath.

Bath Preservation Trust, which manages the site, plans to apply for a full National Lottery grant of £2.5m.

The 120ft-tall Neoclassical structure was added to Historic' England's At Risk Register earlier in the year.

It was built in 1826 as a retreat for writer William Beckford to house his collection of art, books and furniture.

Bath Preservation Trust acquired the tower in 1993 and carried out extensive repairs, opening the building to the public in 2001.

It said its current fundraising project would restore the "architectural masterpiece" of the tower.

'National treasure'

The trust also plans to create a new museum experience inside the building and improve access to the nearby cemetery and create new footpaths.

Chief executive Caroline Kay said: "Beckford's Tower is one of our most significant 1820s British buildings and its setting on an escarpment above Bath, with its bright golden lantern, has been admired by generations.

"It's great to know that we are a step closer to preserving it for another century and connecting this national treasure to an even wider audience.

"It is now that the hard work can begin not least of fundraising for our share of the costs of the full project and securing the tower's future."

If the trust is successful in securing the full National Lottery grant, it expects major restoration work will begin in 2022.