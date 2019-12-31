Image copyright Google Image caption A section of Cleeve Hill runs over a sheer cliff face in West Somerset

The closure of a coastal road in west Somerset has prompted an MP to call for an alternative route to be built.

The B3191 near Watchet was shut on Friday after sensors detected movement in the cliff face below.

Somerset County Council says an inspection took place on Monday and more tests are under way.

MP Ian Liddell-Grainger said: "It is clear there is plenty of land to divert the road further away from the cliffs."

The B3191 Cleeve Hill runs between Watchet and Blue Anchor. Part of it runs over a sheer cliff face, which has already eroded after a previous landslide.

Mr Liddell-Grainger is calling for the county council to look at options as soon as possible to see how the road can be realigned.

Somerset County Council said: "An initial inspection of the site has now taken place and recommended the need for further technical and geotechnical investigation to assess potential damage and determine if it is safe for the road to be re-opened."

Meanwhile, a petition has been set up in the local area calling for the local councils to save Blue Anchor and Watchet from coastal erosion.