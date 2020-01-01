Image caption Spectators at Clevedon Marine Lake on New Year's morning 2020 were almost as wet as the swimmers

More than 200 swimmers braved the Severn Estuary waters at Clevedon Marine Lake this morning.

The 15,000m-square (3.7 acre) lake is filled with 30 million litres of tidal seawater from the Severn Estuary on the Bristol Channel.

Water temperatures for the dip were recorded as between 4 and 5C (39 and 41F).

"It's a shock to the system," said Steve Treanor, a seasoned dipper, "but it's so good".

This year panda outfits, mermaid tails and umbrella hats were popular attire, but many braved just a swimsuit.

"It didn't seem as good an idea this morning as it did on Christmas Day, but it was breathtaking," declared first-timer Wesley Jones, who convinced his friend Abby Lawrence to join him late last night.

"We get a buzz afterwards," said Rose Stone. "Once you get into it and you come out, you just feel great."

Restored using Heritage Lottery funding in 2015, the community pool has existed for more than 90 years.