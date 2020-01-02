Image copyright Google Image caption North Somerset Council says a pilot residents' parking scheme in Leigh Woods could provide a template for a roll-out in Weston-super-Mare

A residents' parking scheme is being considered for Weston-super-Mare as part of a wider plan to control parking in the seaside town.

In October, North Somerset Council gave the go-ahead for on-street parking charges, and residents' parking in Leigh Woods, on the Bristol outskirts.

It hopes this pilot could help a wider roll-out across the county.

Other areas suggested include Uphill, Portishead, Clevedon, Winford and Felton, and Nailsea.

Image copyright Google Image caption Charging for on-street parking in Weston-super-Mare was introduced in 2012

A North Somerset Council spokesman said while the introduction of on-street parking charges in Weston in 2012 had increased turnover of spaces for shoppers and visitors, it had made it more difficult for commuters and residents.

He acknowledged residents' schemes "offer pros and cons" but added "there will be compromises which may not suit everyone".

"Weston-super-Mare presents a more complex challenge and high streets across the country are undergoing fundamental changes in response to increasing online shopping and out-of-town retail.

"Care must be taken to ensure any scheme is designed to support the town centre economy and find an effective balance between competing demands. This is likely to require a more sophisticated scheme with various elements," he said.

Other areas being considered: