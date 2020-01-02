Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The home cares for up to three people with learning disabilities such as autism

A residential care home failed to notify the health watchdog about the deaths of people they were providing a service to, its report has found.

Kingdom House, in Norton Fitzwarren, run by Butterfields Home Services, was rated "requires improvement".

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said the registered manager and provider lacked knowledge of regulations and how to meet them.

The home cares for people with conditions such as autism.

Inspectors found the provider failed to notify the CQC about the deaths of people which occurred in the home, as required by Regulation 16 of the Health and Social Care Act 2008.

'Positive culture'

The report also found people were at "increased risk" because the provider had not ensured staff had the qualifications, competence, skills and experience to provide people with safe care and treatment.

The provider also failed to report safeguarding concerns such as allegations of theft, or involvement of police to the CQC.

The inspection was carried out by the CQC on 18 November, and there was one person living there at the time of the inspection.

Inspectors did, however, praise the "positive culture" at the home, that is "person-centred", and noted the provider was "passionate about their service and the people they cared for".

People and relatives also gave positive feedback to the commission about the provider.

Butterfields Home Services has been contacted for comment.