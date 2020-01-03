Trial date set for Bath man accused of neo-Nazi terror offences
A man from Bath is due to face trial in July charged with a string of terror offences relating to promoting and encouraging neo-Nazi terrorism.
Andrew Dymock, 22, appeared at the Old Bailey earlier on Friday. He was a university student at the time of the alleged offences.
Mr Dymock was granted conditional bail ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing due on 20 April.
The trial has been provisionally fixed for 6 July at the same court.
In all, Mr Dymock faces 15 charges:
- Five counts of encouraging terrorism
- Four of disseminating terrorist publications
- Two of terrorist fundraising
- One of possessing material of use to a terrorist
- Three of stirring up racial hatred