Somerset

Trial date set for Bath man accused of neo-Nazi terror offences

  • 3 January 2020
Image caption Andrew Dymock faces a trial in July over alleged extreme right-wing terror offences

A man from Bath is due to face trial in July charged with a string of terror offences relating to promoting and encouraging neo-Nazi terrorism.

Andrew Dymock, 22, appeared at the Old Bailey earlier on Friday. He was a university student at the time of the alleged offences.

Mr Dymock was granted conditional bail ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing due on 20 April.

The trial has been provisionally fixed for 6 July at the same court.

In all, Mr Dymock faces 15 charges:

  • Five counts of encouraging terrorism
  • Four of disseminating terrorist publications
  • Two of terrorist fundraising
  • One of possessing material of use to a terrorist
  • Three of stirring up racial hatred

