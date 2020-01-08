Image copyright Google Image caption North Somerset Council previously supported a pilot residents' parking scheme in Leigh Woods

Parking charges aimed at changing drivers' habits have been backed by North Somerset councillors.

The authority wants to spend £760,000 to help cut carbon emissions and increase the turnover of spaces in Clevedon, Nailsea and Portishead.

But councillor Geoff Richardson warned the council risked "shooting themselves in the foot" because town centres are "delicate ecosystems".

The executive agreed the plans in principle ahead of consultations.

Council leader Don Davies said: "Car parking is not a free item. There's pollution associated. Many of us know people who drive incredibly short distances to get their shopping. It's about changing behaviour.

"There's a cost to society. Each car park costs us £50,000. It's not free to us as a council."

Changes include introducing include pay-and-display meters at the Clevedon Road long stay car park in Nailsea, and at Roath Road and High Street car parks in Portishead.

Deputy council leader, Mike Bell, told the meeting they will try to make charges "fair" and "appropriate" to help manage traffic in the district.

"Many people won't want parking charges at all. Others will say they aren't harsh enough because we have a climate emergency."

Mark Canniford, the executive member for parking, said the authority had learned lessons from charges rolled out in Weston-super-Mare.

"I owned a business and the charges were a benefit, even though I urged against them," he said.

The move comes amid plans for pay-and-display charges and a residents' permit scheme in Leigh Woods.