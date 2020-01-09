Image copyright Pauline E Image caption Sgt Lee Cocking did not enter a plea when he appeared at Gloucester Crown Court

A police officer has appeared in court accused of having sex in a patrol car while on duty.

Sgt Lee Cocking, 38, from Cheddar, Somerset, has been charged with misconduct in public office on Christmas Eve in 2017.

The Avon and Somerset officer did not enter a plea at Gloucester Crown Court.

He was released on unconditional bail and will next appear on 13 March. A provisional trial date has been fixed for 3 August.