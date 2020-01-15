Image copyright Ellie Miller Image caption A lorry was seen on the A38 with people escaping from it

Four arrests have been made in connection with immigration offences after people were spotted jumping from a lorry in Somerset.

A member of the public saw several people coming out of a lorry in North Petheron on the A38, at 20:15 GMT, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Emergency services are at the scene but police believe no-one has been injured.

The road remains closed while police search for lorry occupants who fled the scene after the lorry was stopped.

"We were called at around 8.15pm tonight by a member of the public who'd witnessed several people exit the back of a lorry on the A38 at North Petherton," a police spokesman said.

"Officers attended and a number of people have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences.

"No one is believed to be injured.

"The road is currently closed while we carry out enquiries and search for others who made off from the scene."