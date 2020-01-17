Image copyright Ellie Miller Image caption A lorry was seen on the A38 with people coming out of it

Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of entering the UK illegally after jumping from a lorry on the A38 in Somerset.

A member of the public saw several people getting out of the vehicle in North Petherton on Wednesday evening.

All those arrested are male and identified themselves as Iranian, Iraqi and Syrian nationals, the Home Office said.

Three are minors and were transferred into the care of social services.

In connection with the same incident, two Spanish men, aged 43 and 44, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting illegal migration.

The investigation is being led by Immigration Enforcement's Criminal and Financial Investigation (CFI) team.