Image copyright Google Image caption The fatal collision happened on the C182

A cyclist has been killed in a crash with a bus near Hinkley Point nuclear power station.

The crash happened on a minor road at Robbery Wood near Bridgwater, Somerset, at about 15:40 GMT on Monday.

The cyclist, a man believed to be in his 50s, received treatment at the scene but died shortly afterwards.

Avon and Somerset Police closed the road and has asked for help in identifying the man, who was not carrying any identification.

"No-one has come forward to report anyone missing or who has not arrived home," a spokesman said.

Police described the man as white with grey hair and a few days of stubble growth.

He was wearing a red and blue zip-up jumper and had a white construction site-style hat with him.

Officers said he was also wearing dark jeans, brown boots and riding a white and blue Kona Cindercone mountain bike.