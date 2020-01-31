Image copyright SPL Image caption So far over 700 professionals who work with children have been trained in Somerset

The children's charity Barnado's has trained professionals over three years in Somerset to spot signs of child sexual abuse.

It is part of a five-year plan to help those working with children in order to confidently support families.

Michael Hammond from the charity said: "It's something that's very tricky. People feel very sensitive and it can be a difficult issue to talk about."

Somerset County Council estimates 1,000 local children are abused every year.

This estimate is based on Avon and Somerset police evidence.

'Unmet need'

In 2016, the charity was commissioned by Somerset County Council for five years to train people who work with children - such as social workers and nursery key workers. So far it has trained almost 739 people.

It has also been asked to work with schools to ensure they are better prepared and able to spot signs of abuse.

So far, 20 schools across the county have been given specialist training.

Head teacher of Beechgrove Primary in Wellington, Claire Joyce, said: "You're not talking about huge numbers. We are a large school and there are children who have been victims of abuse.

"They can present with all sorts of behaviours and difficulties - it can be flashbacks, nightmares, eating problems, truancy, depression and aggressive behaviour so there are all sorts of ways it can impact on them.

"What our staff are now trained in is looking at that behaviour and identifying that all behaviour is a sign of unmet need, so our staff are much more confident about what to do."

So far, therapy and counselling has been given to 82 children and young people. It has also has supported parents, carers or professionals to support a further 200 children.

Mr Hammond, assistant director at Barnado's, said: "The vast majority of cases that we see are abuse that has happened to the child within the context of a family or the extended family or someone who was known as a friend who had access to that child through a babysitting arrangement or what have you.

"There are a growing number of children where there is an element of digital abuse - that is a significant trend we are seeing at the moment."