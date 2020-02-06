Image copyright Bristol Airport Image caption An artist's impression of the proposed new forecourt at Bristol Airport

A Somerset MP has spoken out against the expansion of Bristol Airport.

Dr Liam Fox, whose constituency includes the airport, said he doubted the expansion would improve the local economy and local roads already struggled to cope with traffic.

The former trade secretary voiced his concerns in a letter to North Somerset Council.

Bristol Airport says the expansion would stop millions of people from the region driving to London airports.

Its plans, which include a new car park and transport interchange, have been recommended for approval when North Somerset councillors meet on 10 February.

The airport said the changes were needed so it could increase passenger numbers from 10 million a year to 12 million.

Image copyright PA Image caption North Somerset MP Dr Liam Fox says local roads already struggle to cope with airport traffic

Although environmental campaigners oppose the plan, it is supported by the Bristol and District Chamber of Commerce and a 2019 survey also suggested a "silent majority" of people in the county were in favour.

But Dr Fox said while the airport was a "great amenity", it could not be allowed to expand indefinitely.

He said improved rail links from Bristol to London meant business passengers were still more likely to use Heathrow.

Congestion on minor roads between the M5 and the airport was already an issue and there was no direct rail link, he added.

"If these problems cannot be solved it is difficult to see how further expansion beyond the current limit of 10 million passengers could be justified," he wrote.

Image copyright Bristol Airport Image caption Bristol Airport's plans include thousands more parking spaces and a new transport interchange

Bristol Airport CEO Dave Lees said increasing capacity would prevent people in the west and south west travelling to London airports.

"It always amazes me that eight million people travel from this region to the south east of England to airports like Gatwick and Heathrow," said Mr Lees.

"What we're trying to do is provide a local solution so people don't have to make that long journey with the associated carbon issues."