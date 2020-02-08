Image caption The anonymous note, which was tied to a gate at the Somerset landmark, accuses the musician of "taking over" the sacred space and spoiling the silence.

A notice has appeared at a protected landmark demanding a "selfish" bongo player stops pounding his drums at sunset.

The anonymous note, which was tied to a gate at Glastonbury Tor, accuses the musician of "taking over" the sacred space and spoiling the silence.

Deborah, who runs the Glastonbury Tor Facebook page, said he had drummed at "every single sunset" since November.

The National Trust, which manages the site, has been asked for comment.

Glastonbury is a "spiritual magnet" for both "Pagans and Christians", according to the trust's website.

According to the anonymous author of the note, Bongo Man is upsetting visitors and spoiling their "wonderful opportunity" to enjoy "peace at sunset".

They suggest the musician plays for just five to 10 minutes at a time to "allow silent spaces for others".

Deborah, who declined to give her last name, said: "He was asked very politely if he could give it a break for a little while, but unfortunately it fell on deaf ears.

"So it's been continuing and it's been upsetting people and people are actually staying away at sunset."

Local residents have taken to Facebook to support and complain about the mystery bongo player.

Karl Stanley, posted that for 30 years "there has been drumming on the Tor" and his family enjoys it.

Lelia O'Shaughnessy said when she was there "lots of people were dancing to it".

Kath Watson said she loves it "when he's playing on the tor".

But Hazel Davies said his playing "leaves no space for other musicians" and Stephen Macmillan said "banging a drum" was as "unnecessary as going up the tor playing pre-recorded music loudly out of a speaker".