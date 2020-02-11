Image copyright Judy Champion Image caption The damage happened overnight on Monday

Storm force winds and rain have caused damage to a Victorian sea wall in a Somerset coastal town.

Part of the wall at Splash Point at Watchet was found collapsed on Tuesday after Storm Ciara.

Councillor Marcus Kravis, from Somerset West and Taunton Council, said repairs made in December had been expected to last "under normal weather".

He added work was under way to prevent further damage.

'Tidal conditions'

Mr Kravis said: "The council became aware of a further collapse of the wall at Splash Point at 8 o'clock this morning.

"Officers attended the site, and as the tide was dropping they have been able to assess the full impact of Storm Ciara.

"The temporary repair before Christmas was expected to last under normal weather and tidal conditions until the permanent solution could be put in place but with exceptionally high tides and storm force winds the remainder of the 1860s wall has been destroyed."

In January, the council agreed to spend £750,000 to strengthen the harbour wall, but the majority of the money was due to be used for the East Quay wall.