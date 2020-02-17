Image copyright Google Image caption Thomas Marshall worked with pupils with special educational needs at a school rated as outstanding by Ofsted in 2014

A teacher who abused pupils with special educational needs, swearing at them and stamping on one pupil's foot, has been banned from the profession.

Thomas Marshall, 46, worked at Fosse Way School in Radstock, Somerset from 2014 until he was dismissed in 2018.

The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) found that he was "physically and verbally abusive against pupils who had no voice".

The school was contacted for comment and no criminal charges were brought.

'Really stinks'

Mr Marshall taught pupils aged 16 and older at the "outstanding" school which accepts pupils aged from 3-19 with special educational needs.

The TRA panel was told he displayed a bullying attitude towards pupils and others and was seen applying soap to a pupil's private parts in the showers after a swimming lesson.

When challenged by a colleague, he said in front of other pupils: "Yes, but this retard really stinks", the panel heard.

Washing pupils' genitals in this setting is not a practice approved of by the school and was not included in the boy's care plan.

Mr Marshall did not attend the hearing last month but in a written submission explained that he would swear more at times of stress, although he denied doing so in front of pupils.

The panel heard he would swear on a daily basis in front of pupils and on one occasion insulted a boy when he asked for more food.

'No remorse'

Witnesses also described seeing him "stomp" on one pupil's foot and "hoiking" him off the floor in an inappropriate manner.

Mr Marshall denied ever harming a student.

Panel chairman Peter Cooper said: "Mr Marshall has denied all of the allegations and, at times, sought to divert any blame away from himself.

"He has not demonstrated any remorse or insight into his conduct, nor has he expressed any desire in returning to teaching at any stage."

Mr Marshall was dismissed from his post in July 2018 and has been struck off the teaching register.