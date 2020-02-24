Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency Image caption The shooting happened in the Exmoor village of Winsford

A woman has died after being found with a gunshot wound in a Somerset village.

Police have begun a murder investigation after the woman was discovered at a property in the Exmoor village of Winsford.

She was treated by paramedics but died at the scene at about 14:30 GMT on Saturday.

A man was also found and airlifted to hospital, suffering from life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary said officers were called after people living nearby heard gunfire.

They said the injured man, who was taken into police custody, was in a critical but stable condition.

A spokesman for the force said: "Enquiries into the incident - which is believed to be self-contained - are continuing, as officers piece together exactly what happened."

The area around the property remains cordoned off.