A man has been found guilty of beating an elderly man until he was unconscious and then sexually assaulting him.

David Lake, of Wellington, Somerset, launched an unprovoked attack on his victim at the man's place of work in Exeter in 2018.

Lake, 52, a former Cambridge University researcher, was convicted at Exeter Crown Court of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, sexual assault and criminal damage.

He is due to be sentenced on 16 April.

The court heard, Lake had visited his victim's workplace on 16 October 2018.

After getting on well with the man, he returned at closing time wearing a gold carnival mask with a tray of drinks.

'Black witch'

Despite being surprised to see him, his victim agreed to have a drink with Lake - who went on to drink most of two bottles of vodka and a bottle of Prosecco.

The court heard Lake's mood suddenly changed and he told the man he was a "black witch", a "black sorcerer", "evil" and "not a nice person".

He then battered and kicked his victim unconscious and assaulted him.

Lake did not give evidence at his trial but claimed he had left the building before the assault took place.

He was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, sexual assault and criminal damage to a set of spectacles and a mobile phone.

The court heard Lake had previously been jailed for four years in 2013 for an attack on a woman in the Isle of Wight.

Judge David Evans adjourned sentencing until 16 April for a further psychiatric report, which is likely to recommend a hospital order.