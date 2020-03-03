Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Esme used her mother's satnav and a road sign to direct police to her

A six-year-old girl has been praised by police after dialling 999 when her mother fell ill while driving.

Esme, from Yeovil, had just been picked up by her mum Jennifer who started vomiting and fainted when driving along the A303 in October 2019.

"I'm surprised she knew what to do as we've never spoken about it, so it was a big surprise when she took the phone out and called the ambulance," said Jennifer.

"Without a doubt she saved my life."

"I'm grateful she knew what to do, I dread to think what would have happened otherwise."

Esme said: "When she vomited and her eyes were shut, and she didn't speak that well, I knew my mummy was unwell.

"When the ambulance came I was very happy."

'So calm'

Esme was presented with an award at the annual Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Pride Awards.

PC David Jeeves from Avon & Somerset Police who was first on the scene said Esme's actions were "amazing."

"She was so calm, it was extraordinary that she had found the location using her mum's satnav and one road sign a few hundred yards away."

Jennifer was taken to Yeovil District Hospital and was discharged four days later, making a full recovery.