Image caption Mr Wynburne worked at the Shepton Mallet NHS Treatment Centre in Somerset

A Somerset nurse has been struck off after being found guilty of a string of errors such failing to record blood tests or urine samples.

David Piers Wynburne worked at the Shepton Mallet NHS Treatment Centre, which is run for the NHS by private healthcare company Care UK.

In a letter to the Nursing and Midwifery Council panel, he said the review "almost destroyed him".

Care UK has said no patients were put at risk by Mr Wynburne's actions.

The NMC found Mr Wynburne guilty of several errors over a two-year period, including failure to record urine samples or blood tests, and not advising patients to stop taking medication.

'Lack of competence'

He also cleared patients for surgery despite their blood pressure being too high, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The panel ruled Mr Wynburne's fitness to practise as a nurse was "impaired by a lack of competence".

He had been previously suspended by the NMC for nine months in June 2017 - a suspension which was subsequently extended twice.

He did not attend the hearing in London but sent a letter to the panel.

"It has brought my nearly 40-year career as a caring and dedicated nurse to a sad end," he stated.

Care UK said it had taken every step to ensure patients' safety when Mr Wynburne's actions first came to light.