Image caption Neil and Victoria Hanlon said they have been confined to their cabin since Thursday lunchtime

A couple who have been stuck in their cabin on a cruise ship off the coast of California since Thursday say they are "very suppressed and want to get home".

Victoria and Neil Hanlon, from Somerset, said they had been told they may not be repatriated from the Grand Princess until the end of the week.

The pair praised the ship's "fantastic" crew but said "food is very limited".

Mr Hanlon said they counted themselves lucky as they had a balcony and "we talk to other people on the balconies".

Ms Hanlon told BBC Breakfast: "We got up for breakfast on Wednesday morning and we had something through our door and that was the first we knew of it."

The couple, from Bridgwater, carried on as normal on Wednesday but were told not to help themselves to food.

"On Thursday lunchtime we were told to go to our cabins and we haven't left them since," said Ms Hanlon.

Mr Hanlon said the ship's crew were doing their best to keep everyone entertained.

"They've put lots of films on the TV and we have got good internet so we can talk to family and friends," he said.

However, he added the situation was "very, very boring".

"They're giving us entertainment packs every day with colouring pencils, word searches that sort of thing," added Ms Hanlon.

Image caption The couple said they may not be taken off the cruise ship Grand Princess until the end of the week

The ship's captain John Harry Smith praised his crew saying he felt "humble and proud to lead such a formidable team".

"I'm inspired more and more each day by all of you, as I walk around to see you, your spirit and strength are a source to me that helps me through the day," he said.

The captain also suggested teammates ring their colleagues who are in isolation to help them feel less lonely.