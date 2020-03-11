Image copyright Bath City FC Image caption Planners had recommended the plans for refusal

Plans to revamp a football ground with an artificial pitch and 400 student flats have been turned down.

Bath City Football Club wanted to transform its Twerton site with features including a new terrace and community gym.

The club planned to finance the redevelopment by selling the flats, but earlier Bath and North East Somerset Council rejected the plans.

The football club said the plans were backed by fans and residents.

Image caption Local resident Joe Scofield said there was not enough parking for the club

The plans had been recommended for refusal by planners due to its its "poor design and lack of parking".

Local resident Joe Scofield said: "To build over 400 flats with no parking provision at all, reduce the club's car park to 48 bays, it would have just increased that impact on residential amenities and highway safety to an unacceptable degree.

"The club has to come to terms with this."

After the planning committee on Wednesday, a spokesman for Bath City FC said the club was "devastated" at the decision.

He added: "We have worked closely with Bath and North East Somerset Council throughout this process and have sought the advice and guidance of council officers in an attempt to propose a scheme which would protect the future of Bath City FC, help us to pay off our debts, bring benefits to the local community and see much-needed investment in Twerton High Street.

"Fans, players and staff can all rest assured that we will continue to act in the best interests of the club and that there will be no drastic short-term changes although our focus will now be to Bath City FC to consider all options for its future."