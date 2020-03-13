Image caption The A358 will be widened so it will become a dual carriageway

The government has renewed its commitment to upgrade the A303 and A358 in Somerset.

The Department for Transport (DfT) published its road investment strategy, which lists the schemes it will fund up to 2025.

The document contains commitments to both the A303 between Sparkford and Podimore, and the A358 between Taunton and Ilminster.

Somerset County Council has welcomed the funding pledge.

Plans to dual the A303 were formally submitted in mid-June 2019, following a lengthy process of consultation and a public inquiry conducted by the Planning Inspectorate, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The DfT has also committed to upgrading the A358, which will run from Southfields Roundabout on the A303 to junction 25.

'Clarity'

Cabinet member David Hall, said the council had "lobbied hard for these improvements".

He added the plans would "improve journey time reliability and boost the Somerset and wider south west economy by providing a second strategic link to the region".

The Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership, which covers Somerset, Devon, Plymouth and Torbay, has also welcomed the news.

Chairman, Karl Tucker, said: "We've been campaigning for the dualling of the A303 for years, so we're delighted to get a final commitment from the chancellor and look forward to getting clarity about when this project will go live."