Image caption There are currently 25 confirmed cases in Somerset

Three people have died in Somerset after contracting coronavirus.

The patients, all of whom had had underlying health conditions, died in hospital, health bosses said.

Taunton and Somerset NHS Foundation Trust said: "Sadly, we can confirm that three people being treated at Musgrove Park Hospital who had tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with their families and friends at this difficult and distressing time."

The number of coronavirus deaths in the UK has reached 1,019, according to NHS England, and more than 17,089 have tested positive for the virus.

There are currently 25 confirmed cases in Somerset, out of a population of 559,399.