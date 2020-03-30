Image copyright Burnham-on-sea.com Image caption Annie Edwards said she was grateful for the support and 'kind words' of the community

A farm shop owner has been left "absolutely gutted" after thieves stole large quantities of produce.

Annie Edwards said the break-in occurred overnight on 29 March, at Westcroft Farm Shop in Berrow, Burnham-on-Sea.

Milk, cheese, eggs, potatoes, fruit, vegetables and packaging bearing the Westcroft name were taken.

"We will carry on as we want to beat the people who did this and continue helping our community," she said.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has confirmed it is investigating.

Image copyright Burnham-on-sea.com Image caption Westcroft Farm Shop is providing the community with fresh fruit and vegetables

Mrs Edwards said the farm shop had been busier in recent weeks and the thieves had taken food away from the community at a vital time.

"We were absolutely gutted that someone would do this with what is happening in the world at present.

"We are doing everything we can to provide for the local community and vulnerable people in the area where we live.

"Like a lot of farm shops, we have been a lot busier over the past few weeks as people can't get in to supermarkets."

Image copyright Google Image caption Police are investigating the the break-in at Westcroft Farm Shop in Berrow, Burnham-on-Sea

She said the theft would not deter her team and a lot of customers had offered their support and sympathy.

"We are getting back up to speed. A lot of people have been in and their kind words do make a difference," she said.

A police spokesman said: "We have circulated a Farm Watch message to ask anyone with information about the theft, or who has been offered produce in suspicious circumstances, to get in touch."