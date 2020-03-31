Image copyright Google Image caption Taunton Town Football Club's stadium at Wadsworth Drive could be in line for improvements

A non-league football club with ambitions to play at a higher level, is planning to make a range of improvements to its ground.

Taunton Town play their home matches at the 2,500-seater Cygnet Health Care Stadium on Wadsworth Drive.

But the Peacocks would be required to improve their facilities to conform with FA regulations if they achieve promotion and host larger crowds.

A decision on the outline plans is expected to be made by 7 May.

Taunton Town play in step three of the Southern Premier South Division and had been in the running for promotion before the season was terminated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The plans include creating three new turnstiles and extending existing canopies to meet FA regulations, which state that covered seating must be provided for at least 500 spectators in any team playing in step two or higher.

The changes will allow the club to continue playing at the stadium which has been its home since 1953, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Club chairman Kevin Sturmey said: "The current crisis will be the main priority for all of us at present, although we also have to still think to the future as life will still go on, however different it currently feels."

Just under a third of the projected building costs have already been secured, but the club will apply for funding to make up the remainder.

Somerset West and Taunton Council will make the ruling on the outline plans.