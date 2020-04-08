Image caption The new centre is due to open to patients in 2023

Plans for a £10m "world-class" cancer centre at the Royal United Hospital (RUH) in Bath have been approved.

It will be known as the Dyson Cancer Centre after Sir James Dyson donated £4m to a fundraising appeal.

RUH chief executive James Scott said it would "help transform the care we provide for patients, families and carers" in a "nurturing environment".

Work on the project is expected to begin this year, with the facility due to open to patients in 2023.

The plans, which were approved by Bath and North East Somerset Council, involve building the centre at the main entrance to the hospital.

The aim is to bring the majority of the RUH's cancer services, including research teams, under one roof.

Matron and cancer lead nurse, Caroline Gilleece, said: "This will be more than just a building - it will be a therapeutic environment centred on patient care and experience, which will also provide a fantastic place to work, so we can retain our dedicated staff and attract the very best to join us."

Image caption Sir James Dyson's foundation donated £4m to a fundraising appeal

The Forever Friends Appeal fundraising campaign, started in 2012, has raised £10m, with one of the key donors being the Dyson Foundation.

Sir James and Lady Deirdre Dyson, who are patrons of the cancer care campaign, said they had been "inspired by its ambition".

Rhyannon Boyd, from the Forever Friends Appeal, said they were "delighted" the plans had been approved.