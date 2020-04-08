Image copyright LDRS Image caption The gothic novel Frankenstein was published more than 200 years ago

Plans for a museum celebrating the life of author Mary Shelley and her most famous work have been submitted.

Bath Attractions has applied to convert a five-storey Grade II listed building in Gay Street, Bath, into "Mary Shelley's House of Frankenstein".

It said it would be a "multi-sensory, fully immersive and family-friendly" attraction and commemorate the novelist's work and links to the city.

Bath and North East Somerset Council hope to make a decision by June.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mary Shelley is believed to have written Frankenstein when she lived in Bath from 1816 to 1817

The plans include a permanent exhibition showcasing her life and the classic novel Frankenstein.

It was published in 1818 and it is believed she wrote it during the two years she lived in Bath in 1816/17.

Bath Attractions said the museum would cover her personal life - from her childhood to her relationship with romantic poet Percy Shelley.

And added it would also "feature the internationally recognised 'brand' Frankenstein in popular culture".

Image copyright Google Image caption Bath Attractions want to convert offices in Gay Street to "Mary Shelley's House of Frankenstein"

The museum plans to show life-size models and prosthetics, make-up, props, special effects, and interactive horror scenes, enabling visitors to take selfies to share online.

Bath Attractions said the museum could create 14 jobs and if approved, it hoped to open it later this year.