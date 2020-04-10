Image copyright Jazz Turner Image caption Jazz had been working and travelling around Australia for 18 months before the coronavirus pandemic struck

A backpacker left stranded in Australia says she is "so happy" to have made it home to her family.

But Jazz Turner, 28, now faces two weeks of self-isolation in the garage of her parents' home in Bath.

She had seen two flights home cancelled and money was running out as work dried up, leaving her worried about how she would get home.

"I haven't seen my family for 18 months so I want to hug them but I can't. I missed them so much," she said.

"I am so happy to be home. I miss Australia but I coming home was something I had to do.

"I was worried about money as all the work had stopped, and of just being stuck out there," she added.

Image copyright Jazz Turner Image caption Jazz is self-isolating in the garage at her parents' house in Bath

Ms Turner now faces a fortnight in isolation at her family home, living away from her parents, brother and sister.

"My mum is cooking meals and I eat away from them. I feel fine but I don't want to put them at risk," she said.

She said the coronavirus safety measures were currently less strict in Australia than they are in the UK, but that her temperature was taken at the airport and was asked if she had any symptoms.

"Couples weren't allowed to stand next to each other in the queue and that caused some people to answer back," she said.

"The plane was full but there was no hot food, just stuff like sandwiches. I wore a mask for the journey," she added.