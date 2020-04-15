Image copyright Alan Bryant Image caption The group had gone to Goa to celebrate Kimberley Trott's birthday

A family who were stranded in India for two weeks under lockdown have told of their relief to be back home.

The group of nine, who live near Wellington, Somerset, flew to Goa on 6 March to celebrate Kimberley Trott's 70th birthday.

They were due to return on 27 April, but were placed in quarantine in a hotel for a fortnight.

Claire Bryant, who had flown out with her husband Alan, said it was expensive getting home but they were "desperate".

She added the hotel was running out of food and four staff remained with them.

"The hotel was desperate to get rid of us. Once we left the doors shut behind us and the hotel is completely closed now," she added.

She added that the rescue flights were £681 each while the original return flights were £450 each.

"We did find it find it pretty horrendous at that price but we were desperate to get home," she added.

The family group flew out before the coronavirus lockdown began in UK and India.

Measures to combat the virus have been extended in India until the start of May.

"We were very, very worried. I've been with my husband for 22 years and I've never seen him that worried or upset," added Mrs Bryant.