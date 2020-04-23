Image copyright Queen's College Image caption Benjamin, from year seven, recreated René Magritte's The Son of Man

Students and teachers at a school in Somerset have been bust re-creating classic artworks during the lockdown.

Art teacher Laura Burgoyne challenged staff and pupils at Queen's College, Taunton, to become "their own artworks".

They have been using tablecloths, toilet paper and pets to re-imagine classic works.

It follows a Getty Museum challenge for self-isolating art enthusiasts to recreate works using household items.

Head teacher Dr Lorraine Earps said the school was "determined" that remote learning was as "interactive as possible".

Image copyright Queen's College Image caption Head teacher Dr Earps' recreation of Girl with a Pearl Earring by Vermeer involved a tablecloth, a pillowcase and a cardigan

Image copyright Queen's College Image caption Willow, from nursery school, was modelled after August Macke's Blond Girl with Doll

Dr Earps chose to do Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring, using a tablecloth and a pillowcase.

She said: "[Miss Burgoyne] wanted the school community to be creative, imaginative, inventive, but most of all have some fun, and they've certainly achieved that."

Image copyright Queen's College Image caption Tabitha, from year seven, recreated Girl by a Mantelpiece by Harold Gilman

Image copyright Queen's College Image caption Oscar in year one took to his hobby horse to become Napoleon

Image copyright Queen's College Image caption Art teacher Miss Burgoyne launched the challenge with her recreation of Girl with a Lapdog by Federico De Madrazo with an outfit fashioned from toilet roll and an old T-shirt

Image copyright Queen's College Image caption Niamh, in year eight, recruited her horse Pete to do Paulus Potter's The Piebald Horse

Image copyright Queen's College Image caption Maths teacher Chris Monks took on Rembrandt's Man in Hat

Image copyright Queen's College Image caption Adam, in year seven, used Monty the dog to rework Francis Barraud's His Master's Voice

.