Coronavirus: Eddie Large funeral held in Bristol
Fans of Eddie Large paid their respects with a round of applause before the funeral of the late comedian.
A funeral cortege drove along the high street in Portishead, where Large had lived, to allow well-wishers to clap and wave from their homes.
Only a handful of close family and friends were able to attend the service at South Bristol Crematorium due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Large died on 2 April at the age of 78 after contracting the virus.
He was a well-known face on TV in the 1970s and 80s, and was famous for his partnership with Syd Little, who attended the service.
Before the ceremony, Large's son, Ryan McGinnis, tweeted to say he would miss "the best father I could ever have asked for".
