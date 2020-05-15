Image copyright Twitter Image caption Karol Machnowski was kicked and spat at during the attack which was filmed

The sister of a man filmed being robbed in a "disgusting" attack says she is worried he will contract coronavirus.

Fruit picker Karol Machnowski, 38, was attacked in Bridgwater, Somerset, when he was kicked and spat at by a group.

Ola Machnowska, 24, said she was "horrified" after her brother suffered injuries to his head and was left shaken up and in shock.

A boy and a girl, both 17, and two boys aged 16 who were arrested on suspicion of robbery have been released on bail.

A fifth person was due to voluntarily attend a police interview on Thursday as part of the ongoing investigation.

The attack took place on Monday night and was shared on Snapchat and Twitter. The footage shows a group of people going through Mr Machnowski's pockets while kicking him in the head.

Mr Machnowski, who has lived in Bridgwater for about nine years, had his wallet and mobile phone stolen during the attack.

'Big swollen eye'

Miss Machnowska, who lives in Westonzoyland, said she was first alerted to the video by her sister.

"When I saw him I burst out crying," she said.

"He had a really big swollen eye, he could hardly see through it, half his face was swollen, he had scratches everywhere, his elbows, his legs, just everything was big and bruised."

Miss Machnowska said she was "very concerned" her brother may have been infected with coronavirus during the attack, and said he had not been tested.

"Seeing them spit on him, he could potentially now have it," she said.

"And when I saw him, I hugged him. I don't know if now I have it, the whole family could have it. We couldn't just stand two metres away from him when all of this was happening.

"I don't know if he will get a test, or how that would happen. If no-one is going to offer, maybe my dad will try to take him himself."

Two fundraising pages have since been set up for Mr Machnowski, raising more than £2,000.

Miss Machnowska said: "Karol has thanked everyone and asked them stop because that's more than enough, more than what he lost, but people are still donating. It's amazing."