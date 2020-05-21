Image copyright Google Image caption Ms Day's house backs onto the popular tourist attraction

A woman whose house backs onto a popular beach has claimed "disgusting" lockdown day-trippers have been defecating in her garden.

June Day, who lives beside the sands of Brean Down, Somerset, accused the National Trust of refusing to reopen public toilets.

"People are just defecating on the beach," since lockdown restrictions were eased, she said.

The Trust said it was "working to open the toilets" as soon as it could.

The recent warm weather has attracted many visitors to outdoor spaces.

On its website, the Trust advises the Brean Down car park is open, but tells visitors to "come back another time" if it is full.

'Discarded underwear'

Mrs Day said she wasn't against visitors to the beach, but found the "arrogance" of some upsetting.

"One man told me he was standing on land that doesn't belong to me, so he was fine doing it.

"It's disgusting.

"My husband walked the dog the other day and he stepped over three lots of human faeces with discarded underwear which they'd just left."

She fears the upcoming bank holiday weekend will bring further visitors to the beach.

"We've got hundreds of people here and there's no facilities for them," she said.

A National Trust spokesperson said: "We are making opening decisions based on local conditions and urge anyone who wants to visit to check our website before travelling.

"Where we are able, we will open toilets at our countryside car parks.

"We will try to publish available toilet facilities on our website, but visitors should be aware that these can change from time to time.