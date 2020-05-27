Image caption Staff were seen queuing up for tests outside the hospital

Bosses at a hospital that halted new admissions because of coronavirus have been criticised over their "lack of communication".

Weston General Hospital in Weston-super-Mare said it had a high number of cases of the virus.

North Somerset Council's deputy leader, Mike Bell, said the leaders of the trust that run the hospital needed to "tell people what's going on".

Testing is now being carried out on staff at the hospital.

This is due to the "emerging picture of asymptomatic staff" testing positive for the virus, a hospital statement said.

Staff who have worked on wards with the virus have been told they can no longer work on virus-free wards.

Mr Bell said Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, had been made aware of the concerns surrounding the hospital in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset.

He said he was "disappointed in the lack of communication and engagement from the leadership" of the trust.

"They need to get out there and reassure people.

Image copyright Google Image caption The hospital in Weston-super-Mare has temporarily stopped accepting new patients

"We know the staff are doing an amazing job but the leadership need to get out and front this one up and explain exactly what's going on."

The hospital stopped accepting new patients on Monday.

BBC Points West's Health correspondent Matthew Hill said he understood 40% of staff tested last week had tested positive for coronavirus, and more than 60 patients were found to be infected last weekend.

On Tuesday healthcare workers were seen queuing up for tests outside the hospital.

In a statement issued on Tuesday the University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust said a "high number" of patients had tested positive for coronavirus and there was "an emerging picture" of asymptomatic staff testing positive.

Image caption Staff who have worked on wards with the coronavirus have been told they can no longer work on virus-free wards

North Somerset Conservative MP, Dr Liam Fox, questioned whether the high number of cases was connected to a high number of visitors to the seaside town on Weston-super-Mare.

"What's unclear is, is this an outbreak that's contained within the hospital or is it something that is more indicative of the population picture as a whole?

"And if it's in the wider population is that because it's something that's been there for some time but just not picked up by testing, or is it something that has occurred because of the number of people who've been coming to the seaside over the last few weeks' good weather?"

On Wednesday, bank staff who work across different wards were told they were no longer able to book shifts via their app as restrictions were now being placed on staff depending on the ward they had worked in.

They were told anyone who had worked in a ward that was known to be Covid-19 positive, could no longer work on virus free wards.