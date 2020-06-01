Eightieth wedding anniversary celebrated with kiss

Image caption Mr and Mrs Kingston were married on 1 June 1940

One of the UK's longest married couples has celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary.

Eric and Nancy Kingston were married on 1 June 1940.

Mrs Kingston said: "We're still holding hands and I had a kiss this morning in bed. We still love one another."

They have lived in Blackford near Wedmore, Somerset for much of their lives and have five children, 11 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

Image copyright Family photograph Image caption When they first met in 1938 Neville Chamberlain was the Prime Minister

Due to social distancing during the coronaviris pandemic, they were unable to receive visitors in their home, however relatives and friends joined them in their garden to help celebrate.

When they first met in 1938, Neville Chamberlain was the Prime Minister and King George VI was on the throne.

Mrs Kingston, who will be 100 in October, said she asked her brother to arrange their meeting in 1938.

"He went out of the farm [where Eric was working] and he told him I was waiting on [the] bridge.

"That was it, it went from there."

Their son Stephen Kingston, who lives with them, said his parents were "quite young in their outlook".

"They keep up to date with all that is going on so they don't seem as old as they are.

"The kind of people they are has always been a big influence on me and the decisions I've made in life.

Image caption Mrs Kingston said she and her husband Eric, 98, were "still holding hands"

"They have strong traditional family values."

Another son, Dennis Kingston, said it was "a shame" the anniversary had happened during the pandemic.

"It's a visit tinged with sadness," he said.

"We just can't go up to them and give them a hug."