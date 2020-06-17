Image copyright Deb Rossiter Image caption Deb Rossiter, with her daughter Bryony, said she was shocked to discover the offensive posters

A woman says her family has been subjected to "nasty abuse and open racism" after organising a Black Lives Matter protest in Shepton Mallet.

Deb Rossiter found offensive posters depicting 1960s-era black dolls pinned up outside her business.

She helped to organise a demonstration in Collett Park on Saturday and said she was surprised at "the level of hate and contempt for our little protest".

Avon and Somerset Police say they are investigating a public order offence.

Ms Rossiter, from Evercreech, helped to organise the gathering along with her daughter and son-in-law, who is black.

About 100 people attended the event including her grandson Kymani who sang to the crowd.

Image copyright Deb Rossiter Image caption Ms Rossiter's grandson Kymani sang at the BLM gathering in Shepton Mallett on Saturday

"Unfortunately it was not well-received and we have suffered some very nasty abuse and open racism.

"I don't think we were hugely surprised, but we were surprised at the level of hate and contempt. We said all along we wanted a peaceful family protest and that's what we had," said Ms Rossiter.

The posters of black dolls dating from the 1960s - now widely seen as having racist overtones - were pinned to a telegraph pole outside the business she runs with her husband in Pylle, with a note reading "my new family".

'Quite unfriendly'

Ms Rossiter said that despite suffering "awful abuse" there had also been "amazing support" within the community.

She said: "I'm not an activist, I'm just a normal woman who wanted to stand up and support a minority.

"There is a good side to Shepton and had it embraced the movement it could have been seen as a more forward-thinking, inclusive town, but at the moment it is looking quite unfriendly, which is sad for me because it is a great place."

Avon and Somerset Police said they believed the posters were put up between Sunday morning and 10:00 BST on Monday.