Image caption Emergency services were called to Clevedon Marine Lake in North Somerset on Thursday evening

A man has been pulled from the water by members of the public at Clevedon Marine Lake.

He has been taken to Bristol Royal Infirmary by ambulance after receiving medical treatment at the side of the water, said an eyewitness.

Western Air Ambulance was called to the Somerset swimming spot shortly after 18:00 BST on Wednesday evening.

The lake is filled with 30 million litres of tidal seawater from the Severn Estuary on the Bristol Channel.

Image caption Great Western Air Ambulance was called to the scene but the man was taken to hospital by road

Clevedon Marine Lake opened in 1929 and was once a huge visitor attraction, but fell out of favour in the 1960s.

Restored using Heritage Lottery funding in 2015, the community pool has existed for more than 90 years.