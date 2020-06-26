Image copyright HM Coastguard Watchet Image caption The teenager was pulled from the sea in the early hours of the morning

A teenager was pulled unconscious from the sea in the early hours of the morning.

Watchet Coastguard said it helped with the rescue of the female from the beach close to Hinkley Point in Somerset at about 02:15 BST.

She was "stabilised" by paramedics and taken to hospital by ambulance. Her condition is not yet known.

A spokesperson said safety advice was given to the remaining young adults in the area who had been having a party.

The coastguard said a rescue crew helped the South Western Ambulance Service (SWASFT) access the isolated location over land, and located "the unconscious female on the beach towards the water line".

They said police had already been to the location to "deal with the party goers".

"We would remind anyone tempted to swim in the sea especially at night not to do so, particularly where intoxicating liquor or illegal substances are involved," the spokesperson added.