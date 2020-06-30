Image copyright Google Image caption Ridgeway Avenue is close to the town's railway station

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in Weston-super-Mare.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance involving three men just after midnight on Saturday in Ridgeway Avenue, in the seaside town.

The victim was found seriously injured by officers and taken to hospital in Bristol, but died on Tuesday.

Four men, aged 27, 30, 31 and 56, remain in custody, Avon and Somerset Police said.

A 30-year-old man, previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.

'Devastating news'

Det Ch Insp James Riccio said the victim, in his 40s, sustained a number of stab wounds during the incident.

"We have sadly learned he has passed away today," he said.

"Inquiries into what happened began as soon as the incident occurred, but today's devastating news means it will now be classified as a murder investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.