Image copyright Shane Jones Image caption The five posters were torn down on Sunday morning by local resident Shane Jones, who said he was "disgusted" and "pretty shocked"

Posters carrying the slogan "it's okay to be white" have been found in a Somerset town, sparking a police probe.

They were torn down on Sunday by Nailsea resident Shane Jones, who said he was "disgusted" and "shocked".

The posters, found glued to glass doors at the entrance of a shopping centre in Clevedon Walk, are thought to have been put up on Saturday night.

Police said the force was contacted on Sunday about the offensive posters and its "inquiries are ongoing".

The "it's okay to be white" message appeared as a 2017 poster campaign in the US. It was organised by users of an internet message board, with the aim of provoking reactions.

It was later picked up and spread by neo-Nazi groups.

Mr Jones, 40, who has lived in Nailsea for four years, said: "As soon as I noticed them on Sunday morning, I tore them down and put then in the bin.

"They were stuck on the glass, on one of the main walkways into the shopping centre, and it was pretty hard to get them off."

'No space for hate'

He said the the posters "must have been up for quite a while" which was "more shocking".

"I would have thought someone else would have taken them down," he said.

"I thought this was a pretty open town."

Avon and Somerset Police said it believed the posters were put up overnight on Saturday.

Supt Andy Bennett, said the force took "any reported hate crime with the utmost seriousness".

"It is inexplicable and unacceptable," he said.

"We are a vibrant, multi-cultural and diverse community. There is no space for hate in Avon and Somerset."