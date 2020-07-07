Image copyright Family photo Image caption Paul Wells was found dead in a garden in Highbridge last week.

A 44-year-old has been charged with the murder of a man who was found dead in a garden.

Paul Wells, 39, who was originally from Middlesbrough, was found stabbed to death in Edithmead Lane in Highbridge, Somerset, last week.

Richard Matthews, who lives in the street where Mr Wells was found, is due to appear before Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday.

Mr Matthews has been remanded in custody.