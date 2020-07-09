Image caption The panel heard PC Tim Silverwood breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour for police officers

A "disgraceful" police officer who stole cash while on duty has been dismissed from his post.

At Bristol Magistrates' Court in June PC Tim Silverwood, 45, admitted taking £2,750 and 500 euro.

As a result a Avon and Somerset Police misconduct hearing concluded the claims of gross misconduct were proven.

Concluding the hearing, panel chair Chief Constable Andy Marsh said: "PC Silverwood's disgraceful conduct is at the most serious end of dishonesty".

'Disgrace to the uniform'

"PC Silverwood's criminal conduct was much more than a serious lapse, indeed it was a premeditated course of conduct," Mr Marsh said.

"He is a disgrace to the uniform he once wore and has undermined the purpose of policing through his dishonesty.

"There is no place for him within policing or Avon and Somerset Constabulary and he will be dismissed without notice and entered on to the barred list so that he can never have any involvement in any role in policing in the future."

The disciplinary hearing was told the officer was arrested on 16 October for the theft, which took place in Bridgwater, and it dismissed him without notice.

It heard Silverwood breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour for police officers.

Silverwood is due to be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on 15 July.

He was not present or represented at Thursday's hearing held at police HQ.