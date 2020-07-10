Image copyright Google Image caption The Somerset and Dorset pub closed on Thursday evening

A second pub in a Somerset town has closed after a customer tested positive for Covid-19.

The Somerset and Dorset in Burnham-on-Sea has said anyone who has visited since Saturday who needs to be tested will be contacted by the NHS Track and Trace.

In a Facebook post, the pub said it would re-open after a deep clean.

Earlier this week, the Lighthouse Kitchen and Carvery closed after a customer tested positive for the virus.

Indian takeaway Saagar, also in Burnham, closed on Monday for deep clean after one of its drivers had been to the Lighthouse Kitchen, along with a bar called the Vape Escape, which has also closed for a full clean after a customer's positive test.

The takeaway is due to reopen on Friday.

Image copyright Google Image caption The Lighthouse Kitchen and Carvery in Burnham-on-Sea is also getting a deep clean

On Tuesday, two other pubs in West Yorkshire and Hampshire also closed after positive test results.