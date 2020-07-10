Image copyright Google Image caption Relyon's bed making factory employs almost 500 people and is one of the largest employers in Wellington

Eighty-two jobs are going at a bed manufacturing firm, administrators have announced.

Somerset-based Relyon, which was founded in 1858, is one of Wellington's largest employers.

Staff were informed of the redundancies by administrators Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC) on Friday.

"A number of roles were identified which were no longer required and so it was regrettably necessary to make 82 employees redundant", said PwC.

The administrator said it was looking for a buyer for Relyon and would offer support to those who had lost their jobs.

Image copyright Bensons Image caption Relyon went into administration in June along with Bensons for Beds and Harveys home furnishing

"We will make every effort to help those affected at this difficult time by liaising with the Redundancy Payments Service and Job Centre Plus," a statement said.

"PwC can confirm that we are actively seeking buyers and there is interest to acquire the site. We will seek to progress potential buyers' interest in the coming weeks to try to find a solution," the company added.

Relyon is owned by the Blue Group which also owns Benson for Beds and Harveys home furnishing, with all three going into administration in June.

Bensons for Beds was immediately bought back by its existing owner, Alteri Investors, through a deal protecting 1,900 jobs.

PwC said Harveys would continue to trade while in administration but has made 240 job cuts and put 1,330 positions under review.